Ariana Grande's ex-fiance Pete Davidson is dating 18-year-old Kaia Gerber

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson gained fame for his fast-paced love affair with Ariana Grande in 2018; they met in May, got engaged in June and split in October. He is now back with a new lady love. This time however it is eighteen year old model Kaia Gerber.

The rumours of the two dating have been floating around for a while, until they were spotted holding hands as they left a grocery store in Hillsdale in upstate New York.

Kaia wore a white knit beanie pulled down over her hair and carried a black purse. Whereas, Pete wore a navy sweatshirt over a long white tee as well as baggy black pants and black Converse sneakers.