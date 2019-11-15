Ariana Grande's ex-fiance Pete Davidson is dating 18-year-old Kaia Gerber

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson gained fame for his fast-paced love affair with Ariana Grande in 2018; they met in May, got engaged in June and split in October. He is now back with a new lady love. This time however it is eighteen year old model Kaia Gerber.
The rumours of the two dating have been floating around for a while, until they were spotted holding hands as they left a grocery store in Hillsdale in upstate New York.
Kaia wore a white knit beanie pulled down over her hair and carried a black purse. Whereas, Pete wore a navy sweatshirt over a long white tee as well as baggy black pants and black Converse sneakers.
Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Both
Kaia and Pete were first seen together in public just one week after Davidson broke up with Margaret Qualley, the actress daughter of Andie MacDowell.
Pete previously dated English actress Kate Beckinsale from January to April this year.
