Ariana Grande marries realtor Dalton Gomez in a tiny and intimate ceremony

Months after American pop star Ariana Grande and realtor Dalton Gomez got engaged, they have reportedly tied the knot.

According to PEOPLE magazine the couple got married in a tiny and intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people.

In December 2020, Grande confirmed her engagement by sharing a photograph of a diamond ring he gave her. The couple has been dating for over a year.

The 27-year-old posted four photographs in all. Besides a close-up of the oval stone, apparently set on a platinum ring, she also shared three mushy images.

Among the first to celebrate the news was Ariana's mother, Joan. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after!" tweeted Joan.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Dalton and Ariana were first spotted by TMZ when the former kissed the singer in a Northridge, California, bar in February.

Gomez is a native of Southern California and works as an agent at Aaron Kirkman Group a luxury real-estate company that works with high-profile clients.

The couple made their relationship official in May 2020, when Grande appeared with Justin Bieber in the music video "Stuck with U".

Ariana previously dated rapper Mac Miller, but ended her relationship in May 2018, the same month, she began dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson. She even went on to announce her engagement to the latter in June the same year.

In September 2018, Mac Miller died due to an accidental drug overdose. A month later, Grande called off her engagement to Davidson.