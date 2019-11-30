Ariana Grande celebrates Thanksgiving with her folks in nearly two decades

Washington D.C.: Pop singer Ariana Grande's 2019 Thanksgiving was extra delightful as she celebrated the festival with her parents.

In nearly two decades the singer had an opportunity to spend the holiday with her family including mother Joan Grande and father Edward Butera, after taking a break from her 'Sweetener' tour.

Taking to Instagram, the '7 Rings' crooner shared monochromatic snaps from the festivities, which included pictures of them dancing and face painting.

She captioned a family selfie, "First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!" Since her parent's divorce in 2003, the singer has been open about her tensed relationship with her father, according to E! News.

Even she talked about facing the toughest time dealing with her father during an interview with Seventeen in 2014.

"It's private, but it happened last year," she admitted. "It took me so long to be OK with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad and a lot of my traits come from him." "So much of me comes from my father and for so long, I didn't like that about myself," she continued.

"I had to accept that it's OK not to get along with somebody and still love them." But, it seems like with passing years her relationship with her father has significantly improved. In fact for Father's Day in 2017, she posted a throwback snap of them saying, "Happy Father's Day I love you."

Also, in her 2018 hit track 'thank u, next' she again mentioned Edward Butera's reference. "One day I'll walk down the aisle holding hands with my mama," the 26-year-old sings. "I'll be thanking my dad 'cause she grew from that drama."