Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid secretly married? Here's the truth

American singer Ingrid Michaelson who is responsible for the Twitter trend "Zayn is married" has rectified her gaffe after accidentally sharing unverified details on social media.
Michaelson casually dropped the bombshell that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are married on a livestream.
Ingrid was talking about shooting the music video for "To Begin Again," a collaboration with Zayn. "I've never spoken to him," she said, adding that "Zayn doesn't do stuff he doesn't want to do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering. He's such a private person and now he's married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do."
Hours later, she retracted her statement and clarified in an Instagram Story, “OK, so, I talked about my new song, ‘To Begin Again,’ featuring Zayn on my Patreon live stream, and I might have said he was married. I was wrong. He’s not married. So, all you Zayn fans, I’m so sorry I have brought you on this roller-coaster of emotions. I was mistaken. He’s not married. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.”
The supermodel and former One Direction singer welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Khai in September 2020.
Gigi and Zayn were first linked in November 2015 when they were seen holding hands. Back then, the pop star had ended a relationship with Perrie Edwards, while Gigi had split from Joe Jonas.
They split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance. By January 2019, however, they had broken up again. They seemed to have got back together by the end of the year.
Gigi confirmed they were a couple again on February 14, 2020, as she called Zayn her "Valentine" in an Instagram post.