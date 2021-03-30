Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid secretly married? Here's the truth

American singer Ingrid Michaelson who is responsible for the Twitter trend "Zayn is married" has rectified her gaffe after accidentally sharing unverified details on social media.

Michaelson casually dropped the bombshell that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are married on a livestream.

Ingrid was talking about shooting the music video for "To Begin Again," a collaboration with Zayn. "I've never spoken to him," she said, adding that "Zayn doesn't do stuff he doesn't want to do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering. He's such a private person and now he's married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do."