'Appalled and embarrassed': Billie Eilish on using 'derogatory' term against Asians in old video

Pop sensation Billie Eilish has tendered an apology after videos emerged on social media where the singer is seen mouthing an anti-Asian remark.

Last week, an edited compilation of several videos was posted on TikTok, appearing to show the singer mouthing an Asian racial slur used in Tyler the Creator's 2011 song "Fish" as well as imitating various accents.

After Eilish faced backlash on social media, she posted a statement on Instagram and addressed the controversy.

"I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something I want to address because I'm being labelled something that I am not," the 19-year-old singer said.

"There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word," she added.