'Ant-Man' Paul Rudd enjoys Kolkata Dum Biryani in London; desis say 'you're one of us now'

Hollywood star Paul Rudd has once again proved his love for Indian food as he recently tried delicious Kolkata Dum Biryani at an Indian restaurant in London.

In the now-viral photo uploaded on Twitter by the restaurant’s owner, chef Asma Khan, both her and the actor can be seen smiling after a hearty meal.

"Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul," the chef wrote along with the photo.

Moments after she posted the tweet, netizens loved the fact that their favourite Ant-Man has a soft spot for Indian cuisine. Some of them even credited Biryani for his young look even at the age of 52.

Here's how fans reacted:

Well, this is not the first time Rudd was seen enjoying desi food at Khan’s London restaurant. Earlier in August, Rudd visited the restaurant with 'Schitt’s Creek' maker and actor Dan Levy where the duo enjoyed Indian food.

"Thank you for a truly memorable meal. You can taste the love," wrote Levy in a story on Instagram. Their photograph together had broken the internet.

They were seen having poori, potato curry, mutton, peas pulao and sweets that looked like rosogollas, hinting at a typical Indian thali.

According to a report in News 18, in July too, Rudd had come to savour the food at Asma's restaurant with his family.

Rudd began his acting career with television in the year 1992. He began his film career in the year 1995. He became famous as Phoebe’s love interest/husband in the popular American sitcom 'Friends' where he played the role of Mike Hannigan.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:39 PM IST