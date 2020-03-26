'Ant-Man' actress Evangeline Lilly slammed for taking kids outdoors despite coronavirus scare

Hollywood actress Evangeline Lilly who is best known for her roles as Hope Pym in Ant-Man and Kate Austen in Lost, is facing flak from her peers for taking kids outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lilly's co-star Maggie Grace called her out for refusing to socially distance herself during the outbreak. This comes after Lilly wrote on her Instagram, “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing.”
Grace replied to the post by commenting, “There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this is about all of us – the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, older folks. Sure, it’s a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm health system. No doctor should have to choose which patients get life saving care and which patients get sent home to die – the sort of triage that is tragically happening in Italy right now. Think about how these small decisions effect your dad and those in your community as ventilators run out.”
Furthermore, she also referred to their Lost co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who has tested positive for COVID-19. “PS Daniel said he is doing a lot better btw. I don’t know, Maybe you guys want to chat", added Grace.
Celebs who have been tested positive for coronavirus include big names such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Indira Varma among others.
