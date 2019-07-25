Anne Hathaway flaunts her baby bump, says 'Not for a movie'

Washington D.C.: Anne Hathaway can't wait to welcome her baby No. 2 with husband Adam Shulman. Flaunting her baby bump, the Academy-award winner posted a picture on Instagram saying it was not for a movie.

The actor also expressed her love to all those who have been struggling with conception related issues.

"It's not for a movie.. #2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," Hathaway wrote on Instagram.