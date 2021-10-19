e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:43 PM IST

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara wears her mom's Oscars dress from 2014 at 'Eternals' premiere

Zahara donned Jolie's 2014 Academy Awards look from Elie Saab Couture, a shimmering champagne-coloured gown.
Asian News International
Los Angeles [US]: It was a feast for the eyes when Hollywood star Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of Marvel's 'Eternals' in Los Angeles with her five children a day ago.

Jolie even posed for shutterbugs along with her children -- Maddox Jolie-Pitt, (20), Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, (13), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, (15) and Zahara Jolie-Pitt (16) For the occasion, Jolie wore a draped brown gown with matching shoes. She wore minimal makeup. Speaking of her children, they all embraced neutrals for the red carpet appearance.

Photo by AFP

As per People, Zahara donned Jolie's 2014 Academy Awards look from Elie Saab Couture, a shimmering champagne-coloured gown. Shiloh and Vivienne matched in similar earthy tones. Maddox and Knox opted for black and dark green suits, respectively.

Jolie is also a mother to 17-year-old Pax. She parents all six children with former husband Brad Pitt.

Coming back to 'Eternals', the film had its world premiere at the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. Apart from Jolie, it stars a diverse ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek.

ALSO READ

In Pics: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and others arrive in style at ‘Eternals’...

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
