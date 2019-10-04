Maleficent 2: Angelina Jolie walks Japan red carpet with children Maddox and Zahara

Washington DC: Angelina Jolie, who is currently occupied with her forthcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' promotions was joined by her oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt for the red carpet in Japan.

Making his first appearance since he began college, Maddox came all the way to support his mother, reported E! News.

The 'Taking Lives' actor was also joined by daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The 44-year-old star looked splendid donning a silver tasseled dress and sleek black shoes. On the other hand, her children went for all-black ensembles.