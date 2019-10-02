Angelina Jolie addresses meme-making on her 2012 Oscars black Versace dress

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' actress Angelina Jolie who flaunted her toned legs in a black Versace gown at the 2012 Oscars opened up about the now-iconic fashion moment.

"There's a whole long story behind that," she told Extra of her black Atelier Versace gown, cited People.

"I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that.." she continued.

"I think when you feel comfortable when you feel yourself -- which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life -- you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don't know," she added.

Jolie first turned heads when she took the red carpet with a hand on her hip and her bare leg stretched out through the slit in her dress.