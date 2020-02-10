An offer they couldn't refuse: Joker enters unique Godfather club at the Oscars

Criminal masterminds. Ubermensches who think they don’t respond to society and double Oscar awards. On Monday, when Joaquin Phoenix picked up the gong for Best Actor for Joker, he breached a unique club. Till today, Vito Corleone was the only motion picture character – whose portrayal by two separate actors – had bagged Oscars.

First, Marlon Brando’s immortal portrayal of Vito Corleone got the Best Actor award (his second). Such was his performance that the Godfather actually became a template for real mafia leaders. A few years later, a young chap named Robert De Niro picked up the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a young Vito Corleone in Godfather II. Interestingly, many years before a Korean movie became the first foreign language film to win Best Picture, Robert De Niro became the first actor to pick up an Oscar (Best Male Supporting Actor) without speaking a single line of English.