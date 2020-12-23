Amid night curfew, 'Wonder Woman 1984' shows post-7:30 pm cancelled in Maharashtra

Gal Gadot starrer superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984', which was scheduled for a Christmas eve release in India, is now facing a minor setback in the state of Maharashtra.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the shows scheduled for the film in cinema halls post-7:30 pm will be cancelled owing to the night curfew that has been imposed recently.

The state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

A curfew between 11 pm and 6 am will be enforced in the financial capital.

Given that 'Wonder Woman 1984' is a 2 hours 30 minutes film, not to mention, the interval time, and sanitisation, the cinema owners have decided to limit the show up to 7:30 pm. Only selected places have extended it to 8 pm.