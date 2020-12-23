Amid night curfew, 'Wonder Woman 1984' shows post-7:30 pm cancelled in Maharashtra

Gal Gadot starrer superhero film 'Wonder Woman 1984', which was scheduled for a Christmas eve release in India, is now facing a minor setback in the state of Maharashtra.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the shows scheduled for the film in cinema halls post-7:30 pm will be cancelled owing to the night curfew that has been imposed recently.
The state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.
A curfew between 11 pm and 6 am will be enforced in the financial capital.
Given that 'Wonder Woman 1984' is a 2 hours 30 minutes film, not to mention, the interval time, and sanitisation, the cinema owners have decided to limit the show up to 7:30 pm. Only selected places have extended it to 8 pm.
Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 hit. The sequel is directed by Patty Jenkins, who made the first film, too.
According to Fox News, while promoting the film, the 35-year-old action star described how much Diana has changed since her first encounter with mankind during World War I.
"The first one, we got to experience the birth of a hero, Diana Prince discovering her powers and becoming Wonder Woman... now when you meet her, she's no longer the wide-eyed, she's been around. She understands everything. She's wiser, she's more mature," Gadot told Fox News.
What remains the same is what Wonder Woman represents to all those who admire her.
"Everything about Wonder Woman, I [also] believe in. She's all about love and peace and hope and compassion and empathy and bringing people together," Gadot described.
"I'm forever grateful that I got to be the one to portray this iconic character that means so much for so many people all around the world," she gushed. "I never take it for granted."
The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures project will release in India on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
