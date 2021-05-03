Amid fertility struggle, Rebel Wilson says she's 'received bad news' in a cryptic post

Actress-singer Rebel Wilson has hinted she's 'struggling with fertility' in a cryptic Instagram post on Sunday night.
Wilson, who split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch after a year of dating in February, shared a picture of herself standing by the ocean, along with a caption that suggested she had received 'bad news'.
"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with... but I guess I gotta tell someone," she said in the caption.
"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds," she added.
Have a look at her post here:
Among those offering support in the comments was Sharon Stone, who wrote, "Been there repeatedly there is good news I have three beautiful sons."
In addition, her Pitch Perfect co-star Alexis Knapp commented, "So sorry my love. Been through it."
Fans of the actor-comedian also flooded the comments section of her post with loads of support for her amid her apparent struggle.
According to a media report, the 41-year-old actress had in December 2020 opened up during an Instagram Live session about her decision to freeze her eggs.
Recently, she also opened up about being diagnosed with PCOS, or polycystic ovarian syndrome, when she was younger. In an interview, Wilson had revealed that she has been overweight for about 20 years.
