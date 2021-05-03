Amid fertility struggle, Rebel Wilson says she's 'received bad news' in a cryptic post

Actress-singer Rebel Wilson has hinted she's 'struggling with fertility' in a cryptic Instagram post on Sunday night.

Wilson, who split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch after a year of dating in February, shared a picture of herself standing by the ocean, along with a caption that suggested she had received 'bad news'.

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with... but I guess I gotta tell someone," she said in the caption.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds," she added.

Have a look at her post here: