Amid Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations, CAA drops Marilyn Manson

In the wake of American actor Evan Rachel Wood's recent accusation revealing that singer Marilyn Manson "horrifically abused" her for years when they were in a relationship, Manson was dropped by Hollywood talent agency CAA.

As per Variety, CAA has confirmed that it has dropped the star. Manson was represented for years at CAA and the agency also represents Wood.

Apart from CAA, Manson's record label Loma Vista Recordings, which was behind his three most recent albums, also dropped him on Tuesday, hours after Wood's recent allegations.

Additionally, a spokesperson for AMC Networks confirmed to Variety that an episode of Shudder's anthology series titled 'Creepshow' featuring Manson has been scrapped. And Starz, which airs 'American Gods', on which Manson has a recurring role in the current third season, is re-editing an upcoming episode of the show to remove him from it.