Amid coronavirus scare in China, here are top Hollywood films on virus outbreaks

Ace Hollywood filmmaker Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion", which focussed on the spread of a mysterious virus transmitted by fomites, had released almost a decade ago, but the 2011 film is suddenly back in the spotlight, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The movie, which bears uncanny parallels with recent real-life headlines, has popped up on iTunes's Top 10 Movie Rental List over the past few days, reports hollywoodreporter.com. "Contagion" stars an ensemble cast comprising Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle, and narrates the story of an outbreak through multiple plot lines.

Later this year, Nigel Hartwell's "The Epidemic", starring Eric Roberts, will begin with a meteor crashing into the Earth's crust, causing extreme devastation, following which an unexplained plague spreads and turns a town's population into zombies.

Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. IANS takes a look at some of the best films in the genre:

Outbreak: German filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen's 1995 medical thriller continues to be one of the most accomplished efforts in the genre. Flaunting a powerhouse cast comprising Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, Cuba Gooding Jr., Kevin Spacey and Donald Sutherland, the film focuses on an outbreak of a fictional Ebola-like virus called Motaba in the African nation of Zaire and goes on to surface in a small town in the United States.