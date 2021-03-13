Amid cheating rumours, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement after 4 years as a couple

Nearly a month after rumours of Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez cheating on her headlined in the media, the duo has called off their engagement after being together for four years.
The couple got engaged in March 2019 when the former Yankee player proposed to the singer-actor at a vacation an emerald-cut diamond ring worth USD 1 million reportedly.
According to a report by E! News, Jennifer decided to end things for various reasons.
Last year, Lopez shared that she is rethinking getting married to her fiancé. The statements from the 51-year-old actor came during Andy Cohen's radio show.
"Oh yeah, we've talked [not getting married] that for sure. I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There's definitely no rush though."
The Super Bowl halftime performer also revealed that she had planned to get married in Italy in June this year but the pandemic caused her to cancel the plans.
"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So, in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything'," she said.
"It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it's something that maybe is still important to us, but there's no rush, you know, there's no rush, it'll happen when it happens," she added.
Not to mention, in February 2021, there were rumours of Alex cheating on Jennifer with actress Madison LeCroy.
However, Madison said, she did speak to Alex a couple of times on call but "never met up". She added that they have "never been physical and never had any kind of anything," according to Page Six, adding that Alex is "just an acquaintance".
"He's never physically cheated on his fiancé with me," said Madison. She, however, did not clarify the nature of the calls or exactly when they happened, except to say the calls were "innocent".
Responding to the rumours an insider had told E! News that JLo “will soon begin working on her movie in the Dominican Republic. Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumours get to her and chooses not to pay attention."
The same month, the couple also went for therapy. Spilling the beans about the same, the 51-year-old star said, "It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."
Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in February of 2017. The two met while they were separately having lunch and Lopez went up to the athlete. This will be the fifth time that Lopez has been engaged. The singer was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.
She got married to Marc Anthony in 2004 and divorced in 2014. The two share twins Max and Emme. She was also briefly engaged to actor Ben Affleck in 2002, before separating in 2004. Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and the ex-couple shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella.
