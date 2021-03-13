Amid cheating rumours, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement after 4 years as a couple

According to a report by E! News, Jennifer decided to end things for various reasons.

Last year, Lopez shared that she is rethinking getting married to her fiancé. The statements from the 51-year-old actor came during Andy Cohen's radio show.

"Oh yeah, we've talked [not getting married] that for sure. I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There's definitely no rush though."

The Super Bowl halftime performer also revealed that she had planned to get married in Italy in June this year but the pandemic caused her to cancel the plans.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So, in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything'," she said.

"It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it's something that maybe is still important to us, but there's no rush, you know, there's no rush, it'll happen when it happens," she added.