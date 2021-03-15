Amid breakup reports, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'working through' their relationship

Contrary to reports over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are not parting ways after being together for four years.

"We are working through some things," the couple said in a statement to People magazine.

A source close to the couple told the publication that they never "officially broke up".

"They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," the source told the publication, adding that the couple wants to be together.