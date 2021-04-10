Amid backlash, 'Scandal' fame Kerry Washington deletes tweet comparing deaths of Prince Philip and DMX

American actor Kerry Washington, who rose to fame as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series “Scandal”, recently invited social media fury for a tweet about the deaths of Prince Philip and hip-hop star DMX.
She wrote, “Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip are chatting about together at the pearly gates? My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace.”
While Kerry wanted her tweet to be essayed as a genuine one, Twitterati were just not having it and called it out as cringe-inducing.
Washington later deleted it.
Rapper DMX, who rose to fame in the late 1990s with his first studio album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot," died at the age of 50 after being on life support for a week following a heart attack.
The rapper, born Earl Simmons, who had been battling drug addiction, was hospitalized in New York last week with a heart attack following a reported overdose. Upon admission, his condition was so critical that he was resuscitated and placed on life support.
On the other hand, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip - the Duke of Edinburgh and Britain's longest-serving royal consort passed away aged 99.
The Duke, who was to mark his 100th birthday on June 10, was discharged from hospital after a month since he had been admitted there and went on to have a successful heart procedure.
The 28-night stay had been his longest spell in hospital after he was first admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 before moving to a National Health Service (NHS) specialist St. Bartholomew's Hospital two weeks later, where he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.
