American singer Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus

American singer Jackson Browne revealed in an interview that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson said he immediately sought out testing when he developed a cough and started running a fever, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

While the singer did test positive, he downplayed the severity of his illness. "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that," Jackson said.

The 71-year-old further urged everyone to stay at home just like he is, whether they have symptoms or not.