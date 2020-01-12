American singer Ariana Grande confirms her performance at Grammys 2020

According to E!News, last year, Grande took to social media to air out her frustrations with the 2019 Grammy Awards. At that time, Variety reported the 'God Is a Woman' singer pulled out of attending and performing "due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform."

However, the 26-year-old pop star took to Twitter to share her own statement over the whole ordeal.

"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. I can pull together a performance overnight and you know that Ken," she said.

"It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

"I offered 3 different songs. it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y' all..," she continued.

"And I'm sorry but that's not what music is to me." While concluding her statement she had added.

"Hope that helps everyone understand my decision I am still grateful for the acknowledgment this year."

On January 26, Ariana Grande fans will get to see the superstar perform at the 2020 Grammys stage, and it will also be exciting to see the star receive a trophy or two as she has been nominated for five awards.