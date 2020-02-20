American rapper Pop Smoke shot dead in home invasion

Washington D.C.: American rapper and songwriter Pop Smoke died at an age of 20 after being shot at on Wednesday morning.

According to Hollywood Reporter, several masked men broke into his house in the Hollywood Hills and shot him dead.

The rapper whose real name is Born Bashar Jackson was pronounced dead by the doctors at the hospital. There were no other injuries.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles Police said that the call for the shooting was placed at 4.30 in the morning (local time) and victim's friend made a 911 call.