American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, BTS and more - complete list of winners

This year Taylor Swift bagged artist of year once again, including favourite female artist and favourite music video for “Cardigan”.

Meanwhile K-pop group BTS won for the favourite social artist and favourite duo/group pop/rock.

The AMAs celebrate top music artistes across multiple genres and headline performances by performers.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Doja Cat

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR - Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST - BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO - Taylor Swift, "Cardigan"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -- POP/ROCK - Justin Bieber

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -- POP/ROCK - Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP -- POP/ROCK - BTS

FAVORITE ALBUM -- POP/ROCK - Harry Styles, "Fine Line"

FAVORITE SONG -- POP/ROCK - Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"