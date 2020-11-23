American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, BTS and more - complete list of winners

The 2020 edition of the American Music Awards took place on November 22. It was hosted by Taraji P. Henson at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles keeping the COVID-19 protocols in place.
This year Taylor Swift bagged artist of year once again, including favourite female artist and favourite music video for “Cardigan”.
Meanwhile K-pop group BTS won for the favourite social artist and favourite duo/group pop/rock.
The AMAs celebrate top music artistes across multiple genres and headline performances by performers.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Doja Cat
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR - Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST - BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO - Taylor Swift, "Cardigan"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -- POP/ROCK - Justin Bieber
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -- POP/ROCK - Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP -- POP/ROCK - BTS
FAVORITE ALBUM -- POP/ROCK - Harry Styles, "Fine Line"
FAVORITE SONG -- POP/ROCK - Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -- COUNTRY - Kane Brown
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -- COUNTRY - Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP -- COUNTRY - Dan + Shay
FAVORITE ALBUM -- COUNTRY - Blake Shelton, "Fully Loaded: God's Country"
FAVORITE SONG -- COUNTRY - Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours" and Maren Morris, "The Bones"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -- RAP/HIP-HOP - Juice WRLD
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -- RAP/HIP-HOP - Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE ALBUM -- RAP/HIP-HOP - Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"
FAVORITE SONG -- RAP/HIP-HOP - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -- SOUL/R&B - The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -- SOUL/R&B - Doja Cat
FAVORITE ALBUM -- SOUL/R&B - The Weeknd, "After Hours"
FAVORITE SONG -- SOUL/R&B - The Weeknd, "Heartless"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -- LATIN - Bad Bunny
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -- LATIN - Becky G
FAVORITE ALBUM -- LATIN - Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG"
FAVORITE SONG -- LATIN - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
FAVORITE ARTIST -- ALTERNATIVE ROCK - Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST -- ADULT CONTEMPORARY - Jonas Brothers
FAVORITE ARTIST -- CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL - Lauren Daigle
FAVORITE ARTIST -- ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM) - Lady Gaga
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK - "Birds of Prey: The Album"
Last year, singer Taylor Swift emerged the biggest winner in the history of AMAs with 28 total wins, beating King of Pop Michael Jackson's record of 24 all-time wins.
In addition to artist of the decade award, Swift bagged trophies in favourite album - pop/rock, favourite music video, favourite female artist - pop/rock, favourite artist - adult contemporary and artist of the year categories, making her the artiste with the most AMAs of all time.
