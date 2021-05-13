'American Idol' finalist Caleb Kennedy, 16, quits show in wake of racist video

American Idol finalist Caleb Kennedy has exited the competition after a video resurfaced on social media platforms of the singer sitting next to and filming someone who appears to be wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.
On Thursday, Kennedy took to Instagram to announce his exit from the reality show.
Kennedy's exit came as a surprise for fans who were shocked to hear his apology in the social media post.
Apologizing for the video, the 16-year-old singer said, "Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol."
"There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down," he wrote.
Kennedy further stated that while he won't be a part of the show anymore, he will also be taking a break from social media.
"I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me," his statement further read.
Kennedy was among the top five contestants on the show and was competing alongside Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence.
Reportedly, Kennedy is the second contestant from the show to run into a controversy. Previously, contestant Cecil Ray Baker was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)