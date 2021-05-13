'American Idol' finalist Caleb Kennedy, 16, quits show in wake of racist video

American Idol finalist Caleb Kennedy has exited the competition after a video resurfaced on social media platforms of the singer sitting next to and filming someone who appears to be wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.

On Thursday, Kennedy took to Instagram to announce his exit from the reality show.

Kennedy's exit came as a surprise for fans who were shocked to hear his apology in the social media post.

Apologizing for the video, the 16-year-old singer said, "Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol."

"There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down," he wrote.

Kennedy further stated that while he won't be a part of the show anymore, he will also be taking a break from social media.

"I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me," his statement further read.