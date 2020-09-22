American astrologer Jackie Stallone dies at 98

American astrologer Jackie Stallone passed away on Tuesday morning, revealed her youngest son Frank. She was 98.
Musician Frank Stallone penned down a note on Instagram and shared the news with fans. He wrote, "This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person."
"She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal," he added.
Mourning the loss, he further wrote, "I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy."
Stallone was best known for her stint in popular reality TV show 'Big Brother'. Born in Washington DC in 1921, she became a circus artist in 1930s and also became a hairdresser. The astrologer then went onto become a nightclub chorus girl.
Jackie Stallone was married three times and had three children. Her daughter, Toni, passed away in 2012.
Stallone is survived by her husband Stephen Levine and by her sons, Hollywood actor Sylvester and singer Frank Stallone.
