American astrologer Jackie Stallone dies at 98

Mourning the loss, he further wrote, "I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy."

Stallone was best known for her stint in popular reality TV show 'Big Brother'. Born in Washington DC in 1921, she became a circus artist in 1930s and also became a hairdresser. The astrologer then went onto become a nightclub chorus girl.

Jackie Stallone was married three times and had three children. Her daughter, Toni, passed away in 2012.

Stallone is survived by her husband Stephen Levine and by her sons, Hollywood actor Sylvester and singer Frank Stallone.