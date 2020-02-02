'Amber Heard abused Johnny Depp': #JusticeForJohnny trends after former admits to starting physical fight

Amid the legal tussle between estranged couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard post their divorce, new leaked audiotapes have made it's way to the public. Among the other things, the 'Aquaman' actress Amber can be heard admitting, "I did start a physical fight". #JusticeForJohnny made it's way to Twitter trends after the content of the tape also proved that Amber punched Johnny.
Depp, 55, and Heard, 32, met on the set of 2011’s “The Rum Diary” and were married from February 2015 to May 2016. The actress filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp in May 2016 after she accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the two settled their divorce out of court in August 2016 for $7 million, which she donated to charity. Both actors signed NDAs barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.
Johnny Depp, in 2018, had sued actress and former wife Amber Heard for defamation, seeking $50 million. Depp’s lawyers filed the defamation suit against Heard over her December 18, 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.
In the op-ed the actress characterised herself as a domestic abuse victim, reported people.com. Depp’s lawsuit called Heard’s allegations of domestic violence against him a “hoax”.
Last year, Johnny Depp claimed that he had fresh evidence to disprove his ex-wife Amber Heard’s domestic violence allegations against him.
Now, in a leaked audiotape which was exclusively obtained by dailymail.co.uk, Amber can be heard admitting that she started the physical fight and netizens have taken Twitter by storm, calling Johnny Depp, the real victim of domestic violence.
A user wrote, "This is what he deserves and so much more. He went through domestic violence and got stripped off of his legendary roles while constantly being accused of things he hadn’t done. We are with you, Captain."
Another tweet read, "Me waiting for Amber Heard to be fired from playing Mera in Aquaman 2, then also knowing it’s never going to happen because apparently men can’t be abused too? She ruined his career and now we are after hers. I hope she is arrested."
The tape in question is from 2015. Here's the transcript of the leaked audiotape obtained by daily.mail.co.uk:
Amber Heard: I did start a physical fight.
Johnny Depp: Yeah, you did. So I had to get the f**k out of there.
Amber Heard: Yes, you did, so you did the right thing. The big thing, the, you know what? You are admirable. Every single time, what, what’s your excuse, when there’s not a physical fight, what’s your excuse then? You’re still being admirable, right, by running away? And you can sit here and call me names, but you get called a name and what do you do – ‘that’s the last insult!’ You’re a baby. You’re a hypocrite. You don’t do anything that you actually do. You expect from people what you can’t give them. If they do something a taste of it to you, you f**king lose it. But yet you dish it out.
Johnny Depp: I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other because I had, we continued it. It would have gotten f**king bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a f**king crime scene right now. If we don’t get our s**t together by getting our s**t together, that might mean f**king a, we do this and we make it. That might mean Goddamn. You know, you say I’ve tried and done to Lou, but we’ve got to get our s**t together as individuals and as a couple. Because I love you and I do not want to leave you. I do not want to divorce, I do not want you out of my life. I just want peace.
Johnny Depp: If things get physical, we have to separate. We have to be apart from one another. Whether it’s for f**king an hour or 10 hours or f**king a day. We must, there can be no physical violence towards each other.
Amber Heard: I agree about the physical violence, but separating for a day, taking a night off from our marriage?
Johnny Depp: All I’m saying is we need to take whatever time we need you. You need, I need, to kind of let things settle for a minute. So that we don’t f**king kill each other or f**king worse, you know, f**king really kill each other or f**king break up or whatever.
Johnny Depp: If the fight escalates to the point of where it’s just insulting for both of us, uh, or if it gets to that physical f**king s**t, the violence, that’s when we just said, look, let’s go to our corners, man, you hang wherever you want, baby. I’m going in the office and I’m just gonna f**king sit there and try and de-jellify my f**king brain.
Amber Heard: I can’t promise that it will all be perfect. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God I f**king sometimes I get so mad I lose it. I can f**king promise you I will do everything to change. I promise you. I’m not going to throw around divorce.
Johnny Depp: I love you and I want you to be my wife. And I want to be your husband. And I wanna be a good husband. If I haven’t been, I’ll do everything I can to find out how to be a good husband
With inputs from the agencies.
