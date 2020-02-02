'Amber Heard abused Johnny Depp': #JusticeForJohnny trends after former admits to starting physical fight

Amid the legal tussle between estranged couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard post their divorce, new leaked audiotapes have made it's way to the public. Among the other things, the 'Aquaman' actress Amber can be heard admitting, "I did start a physical fight". #JusticeForJohnny made it's way to Twitter trends after the content of the tape also proved that Amber punched Johnny.

Depp, 55, and Heard, 32, met on the set of 2011’s “The Rum Diary” and were married from February 2015 to May 2016. The actress filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp in May 2016 after she accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the two settled their divorce out of court in August 2016 for $7 million, which she donated to charity. Both actors signed NDAs barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.

Johnny Depp, in 2018, had sued actress and former wife Amber Heard for defamation, seeking $50 million. Depp’s lawyers filed the defamation suit against Heard over her December 18, 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.