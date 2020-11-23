AMAs 2020: The Weeknd's 'mummified' look with a bandaged face turns into a meme

The 2020 edition of the American Music Awards took place on November 22. It was hosted by Taraji P. Henson at The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles keeping the COVID-19 protocols in place.
However, it was The Weeknd, who turned heads with his ‘mummified’ face covered in bandages at the musical awards night.
According to a report by ELLE, The Weeknd was sending a message based on his album “After Hours” – warning people against drunk driving—and visibly showing what kind of injuries can happen when drunk driving leads to car accidents.
The AMAs celebrate top music artistes across multiple genres and headline performances by performers.
Leading into the event with eight nominations, the singer-songwriter whose original name is Abel Tesfaye accepted awards for favourite male artist soul/R&B, favourite album in the same category titled "After Hours", and favourite song “Heartless”.
Earlier this year, the Canadian singer headlined for donating a whopping 500,000 USD to organisations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)