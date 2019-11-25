AMAs 2019: Selena Gomez makes a radiant red carpet comeback in fluorescent green outfit!

Washington DC [USA]: Selena Gomez made heads turn as she walked the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards. The ceremony will mark her first live TV performance in two years.

Gomez made her comeback at the awards after her 2017 special as she rocked a tight-fitted off-shoulder fluorescent green dress.

Teaming the satin ensemble with a pair of matching pumps, she accessorised it with a simple diamond necklace and without much ado, let her shoulder-length hair loose.