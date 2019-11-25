AMAs 2019: Christina Aguilera makes heads turn in her all-white look

American singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera looked simply beautiful in a glamorous strong-shoulder dress when she returned to the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).

She opted for an embellished white long-sleeve Jean Paul Gaultier gown with attached hood and exaggerated strong-shoulder accents. The 'Beautiful' singer rocked platform white boots and accessorized with pearl rings and multi-strand necklaces.

In 2017, when she last attended the event, the singer paid tribute to late American singer Whitney Houston.

The 38-year-old singer and former 'The Voice' coach took the stage to perform her new song 'Fall on Me,' with song collaborators, A Great Big World, for the first time live. Aguilera and the duo released the music on Friday, and previously worked together on the 2013 hit, 'Say Something.' For her 2017 AMAs performance, Aguilera skipped her typical sparkle-and-glam makeup and went for the natural look with slicked-back hair. She kept her dress simple as well, donning a long satin black V-neck gown with strong shoulders and a front slit.

In addition to Aguilera, the AMAs performance line-up included Thomas Rhett, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and the highly-anticipated return of singer and actor Selena Gomez, who made her first live TV performance in two years.