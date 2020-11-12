Amanda Cerny's desi avatar in Diwali posts set the internet ablaze

Amanda Cerny is an actress, model and influencer who has been in news in India for her strong resemblance with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.
After visiting India last year, Amanda is back at making headlines for her desi fans as she dropped Diwali posts decked up in a festive avatar.
Amanda shared some Indian looks on her Instagram – a saree, lehenga and salwar kurta.
She wrote, “New beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness.”
“All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the Self,” she added.
Fans were impressed with Amanda’s traditional ensembles. One user wrote, "You had to light a Lamp not the whole world on fire."
"You kept all these beautiful photos hidden for Diwali," added another.
On work front, Amanda and Jacqueline were roped in to do a video podcast together.
Conversations were said to revolve about sex, dating, wellness and culture, while delivering to audiences all that ‘feels good'.
"We love what we do and to have a new platform to curate insightful conversations about wellness, culture, dating, inspiring news stories along with the occasional unexpected guest and all that...well… Feels Good," Jacqueline and Amanda said in a joint statement.
The announcement that a deal has been inked with the two celebrities was made by podcast platform PodcastOne.
