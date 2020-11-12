Amanda Cerny's desi avatar in Diwali posts set the internet ablaze

Amanda Cerny is an actress, model and influencer who has been in news in India for her strong resemblance with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.

After visiting India last year, Amanda is back at making headlines for her desi fans as she dropped Diwali posts decked up in a festive avatar.

Amanda shared some Indian looks on her Instagram – a saree, lehenga and salwar kurta.

She wrote, “New beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness.”