Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after engagement on Valentine's Day

Los Angeles: Former child star Amanda Bynes has ended her relationship with Paul Michael, who she met at rehab late last year.

The 33-year-old actress announced their engagement on Valentine's Day. Now, Michael has revealed that their romance is over, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He confirmed the split to In Touch, saying: "We did... I love her though, she's my best friend."

Bynes is allegedly not coping well with the sudden break up.