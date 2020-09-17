'All the musicians will be free': Kanye West shares video urinating on a Grammy Award; declares war against music labels

Earlier in August, following her husband's controversial tweets and behaviour, American television personality and model Kim Kardashian had asked people for "compassion and empathy," towards her husband as he is suffering from bipolar disorder.

She took to her Instagram story to share a long statement in this regard and opened up about her struggles to deal with the "painful" situation.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she added.

Acknowledging that West is subject to criticism as he is a public figure, Kardashian further highlighted some of the causes that makes West a "complicated person." "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at a time can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she wrote.

"Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true," she added.