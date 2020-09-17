'All the musicians will be free': Kanye West shares video urinating on a Grammy Award; declares war against music labels

Rapper and music producer Kanye West, who's been in the news for his Twitter rants, has once again manage to leave netizens in shock. The Yeezy mogul on Wednesday posted a video of himself urinating on a Grammy Award. This comes amid his self-declared feud with record labels Universal and Sony.
The singer stated, "90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the 'distribution fees' many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying."
Demanding the rights of his own records, Kanye compared the music industry to a slave ship.
After posting documents including details of advance payments for his albums, royalty rates, a profit sharing agreement and several amendments, the 43-year-old rapper posted a bizarre footage of himself urinating on a Grammy Award.
"Trust me… I WON’T STOP," he wrote in the caption.
Reacting to the shocking video, a user wrote, "I think theres a very fine line between insanity and vivid awareness/discernment. He is skating on it. Because while it IS mental instability.. its wrapped around a huge amount of truth and exposure of this industry."
"This man is being used by @realDonaldTrum to sabotage @JoeBiden run for President. You think no one would possibly vote for someone with such an obvious mental illness? Look who is sitting in the Oval Office... @KimKardashianget him help NOW!" tweeted another.
Earlier in August, following her husband's controversial tweets and behaviour, American television personality and model Kim Kardashian had asked people for "compassion and empathy," towards her husband as he is suffering from bipolar disorder.
She took to her Instagram story to share a long statement in this regard and opened up about her struggles to deal with the "painful" situation.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.
I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she added.
Acknowledging that West is subject to criticism as he is a public figure, Kardashian further highlighted some of the causes that makes West a "complicated person." "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at a time can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she wrote.
"Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true," she added.
