Ali Fazal to share screen space with Gerard Butler in Ric Roman Waugh’s action thriller 'Kandahar'

After having impressed the international audiences of his titular role in Victoria and Abdul, Ali Fazal bagged one of the leads in Kenneth Brannagh’s upcoming film 'Death On The Nile'. And soon after... Ali is all set to star in his next big Hollywood flick. This time, in an action thriller.

The film that stars Gerard Butler will now be joined by Ali Fazal in one of the leading parts. The film is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously directed films including 'Angel Has Fallen', 'Felon', 'Greenland' and his upcoming Film with JK Simmons 'National Champions' among many others.

The film is helmed by Waugh based on the screenplay he developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. The film’s shoot is expected to begin soon in Saudi Arabia.

The film is being produced by Thunder Road Films, the producers of the 'John Wick' and 'Sicario', G-BASE and Capstone Group.

Previously, Ali has worked in one of Hollywood's biggest action franchise 'Fast and Furious 7'.

His forthcoming Hollywood release includes 'Death on the Nile' also starring Gal Gadot set to release in February, 2022.

He will also be seen in filmmaker Arati Kadav's new sci-fi film. Other details of the film are yet to be disclosed.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:04 AM IST