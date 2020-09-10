Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria welcome fifth child

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed their fifth child together.
Hilaria shared the news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.
"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name," she said alongside a photo of parents and the newborn.
Alec, 62, later shared the same photo, adding the Spanish caption, "Numero Cinco esta aqui... (Para mi, nu´mero seis)," which translates to "Number five is here... (for me, number six)." Alec and Hilaria, 36, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to seven-year-old Carmen Gabriela, five-year-old Rafael Thomas, four-year-old Leonardo Angel Charles, and two-year-old Romeo Alejandro David.
Alec also shares 24-year-old daughter Ireland with actor Kim Basinger. The two were married for nine years from 1993 to 2002.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)