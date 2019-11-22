'Ahimsa' song: AR Rahman, U2 collaborate to create a powerful song

Irish rock band U2 has unveiled a new song titled "Ahimsa", in collaboration with composer A.R. Rahman, ahead of the group's first ever visit to India.

U2's lead vocalist Bono said: "The fight against injustice has always been so important to us. We were somewhat shaped and formed by Martin Luther King who was a student of Mahatma Gandhi. Martin Luther King said 'The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justiceÂ..'. I don't believe that any more.

"It doesn't bend towards justice, it has to be bent towards justice. We have to be actively involved in our democracy to preserve it and show people how we feel and what we care about. We come as students to the source of inspiration. That is ahimsaÂ. non-violence... India gave this to usÂ. the greatest gift to the worldÂ. It is more powerful than nuclear energy, the armies, the navies, the British Empire. It is power itself. And it's never been more important," he added.