Ahead of grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Harry arrives in UK

Meghan, who is expecting their second child, a baby girl, did not accompany her husband. News of Harry's arrival comes two days after Prince Philip passed away on Friday at the age of 99. The late royal is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex "will be attending" Philip's funeral on April 17 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said.

Philip's funeral is set to take place on Saturday and his coffin will be processed through Windsor Castle, royal officials confirmed. The funeral will be broadcast live at 3 pm UK time (10 am ET). On the day of the funeral, at around 2:40 pm in the UK (9:40 am ET) on April 17, Philip's coffin will be moved in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance to the castle to the chapel.

It will be known as a ceremonial royal funeral and not a state funeral, which is generally reserved for monarchs. The funeral plans take into account the country's COVID guidelines and is "much reduced in scale with no public access," a palace spokesman said.