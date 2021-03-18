Ahead of divorce trial, Angelina Jolie claims to have 'proof of domestic violence' against Brad Pitt

Former Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going through a messy divorce for the last couple of years, and now ahead of the trial, the ‘Salt’ star has claimed that she has proof of domestic violence.

According to a report by ET Online, new court documents filed last week allege that Jolie is prepared to offer proof and authority for her claims.

Another document is regarding the testimony of their minor children.

The couple share six children together, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox, 19, have been estranged for years, while Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15, "are old enough to choose not to see their dad".

Earlier, another source said that Maddox's relationship with Pitt has been "non-existent" since their alleged 2016 altercation during a private jet flight to Los Angeles.

In 2019, Jolie said she's on the path to recovery after seeing the ones she loves "in pain".

She said that she "wrestled" with her heartache over the divorce because she was "hurt".

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "My body has been through a lot over the past decade, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it."

Of heartache, she added: "The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with. Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can't be as free and open as your spirit desires. It's not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body."

The erstwhile Hollywood grabbed the headlines with their romance for 12 years.

Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014 but two years later, they filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jolie said that it was "for the well-being of" their six "very brave, very strong" children.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," she opened up about the split during conversation with Vogue Global Network.

The actors were declared divorced in 2019, but have yet to resolve custody issues.