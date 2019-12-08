Afterlife: Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' gets a title

Los Angeles: Sony Pictures upcoming "Ghostbusters" film is titled "Ghostbusters: Afterlife".

The movie, directed by Jason Reitman, son of original helmer Ivan Reitman, is set to release on July 10, 2020.

According to Deadline, the makers also shared the new poster of the film penned by Jason and Gil Kenan.

Jason will continue the story that began with the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel.

The new movie will revolve around a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids who arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. ???? Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd also star, and most of the actors involved in the original franchise are returning.

Dan Aykroyd, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld and Michael Beugg are executive producers, while Ivan Reitman is producing the movie.