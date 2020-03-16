After Tom Hanks, 'Oblivion' actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India]: After legendary actor Tom Hanks, Ukrainian-born actor Olga Kurylenko tested positive for coronavirus.

The 'Quantum of Solace' actor revealed about her illness on Sunday in an Instagram post.

She posted a picture of the view outside her window and wrote, "locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus." "I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" she added.

The 'Oblivion' actor joined the growing list of entertainment figures who have contracted the highly contagious virus.

Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier last week.

Chairman and CEO of Universal Music, Lucian Grainge, was hospitalized on Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.