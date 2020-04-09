After singer John Prine loses life to COVID-19, his wife urges people to 'take this virus seriously'

"I sat with John -- who was deeply sedated -- in the hours before he passed," she continued, "and will be forever grateful for that opportunity".

"My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time -- and to so many other families across the world. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humour and love he left for all of us to share," she concluded.

Prine was one of the most celebrated songwriters of the past 50 years, and continued to tour and record recently. He fought off cancer in the late 1990s and again in the early 2010s.