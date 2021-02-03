After Rihanna, singer-songwriter Jay Sean extends support to farmers' protest

After American pop star Rihanna's recent tweet surrounding the farmers' protest in India, singer-songwriter Jay Sean has expressed his support for farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

The 39-year-old singer shared a photo from the farmers' protest on Instagram and called it "one of the largest protests ever in history".

"It's one of the largest protests EVER IN HISTORY, and hardly any mainstream coverage. I live in the US and I've barely seen it on the news or mainstream media. I don't know what needs to be done to raise more awareness and have more eyes on this but I've seen videos that are far too graphic and heartbreaking to post," the 'Eyes on You' hitmaker wrote.