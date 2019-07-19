After Nicki Minaj, human rights foundation asks 50 Cent, Tyga, others to cancel performance in Saudi

Washington D.C.: Singers Janet Jackson, 50 Cent, Chris Brown and others are facing the heat from the same human rights group which asked rapper Nicki Minaj to cancel her performance at the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia.

The foundation has asked the singers to cancel their performances scheduled at the upcoming fest.

"Not a single public position you have taken on social and political matters during your career would be permitted in Saudi Arabia. In fact, if you were a Saudi, you would be imprisoned, tortured, or even executed for expressing yourself as you have in the past," The Hollywood Reporter quoted the Human Rights Foundation's letter addressed to Jackson made public on Thursday.

The letter further read, "Just imagine the set-up for your upcoming performance: Gender segregation between unmarried men and women is still strictly enforced. Saudi Arabia's male guardianship law requires women to obtain permission from a male for everything from registering for school to checking into a hospital. Any woman attending your performance will require permission from a man and will have to be accompanied by a male 'guardian' in order to go there." The human rights foundation sent similar letters to other singers including Chris Brown, Michael Stevenson, the rapper-actor known as Tyga, and Nayvadius Wilburn.