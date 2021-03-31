After naked man in pool, Kendall Jenner gets death threats from 24-year-old who travelled across the country to kill her

Nearly a month after American supermodel Kendall Jenner made her relationship official on Instagram, the LAPD have detained a man who allegedly sent death threats to the reality TV star.

According to a report by Cosmopolitan, Kendall has beefed up her security and also got a temporary restraining order against a 24-year-old who she claims travelled across the country in an attempt to kill her.

The man is currently held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local hospital.

The report further suggests that this incident has caused Kendall severe emotional distress and anxiety.

This comes after another man trespassed on Kendall’s property and attempted to swim naked in her pool when she was present at her residence.

Kendall has encountered stalkers multiple times in the past, to the extent of adding more armed guards, thinking about moving out and even testifying in court against the perpetrators.

Last month, Jenner officially announced her romance with American basketball player Devin Booker on Valentine's day.

The 25-year-year-old star took to her Instagram stories and posted a cuddly picture that featured her and NBA star Devin Booker.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also posted a white heart emoticon alongside the picture that sees the 24-year old Basketball player Devin with her near a kitchen sink slab.

E! News reported that the shooting guard of Phoenix Suns also hogged the limelight when he shared a bikini picture of Kendall on his Instagram and wrote, "Whew" with a panting emoticon.

A source told E! News in August, "She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down-low, but she likes him, and she's happy to be with him right now."

Another insider told US Weekly, "She likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly. They are not the kind of couple that spends 24/7 together. Kendall likes to have her own personal time and spend time with her family. She also has a lot on her plate when it comes to work and her modeling gigs. She likes staying busy and not feeling like she has to give herself or make herself available to Devin all the time.”

Kendall and Devin were first spotted together hanging together in Arizona in April last year, and also at a Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, following the same month.