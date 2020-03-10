After Joaquin Pheonix, Johnny Depp to play 'Joker' in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'?

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' has been creating a lot of buzz among fans. Director Matt Reeves recently revealed the first look of the new Batmobile and new reports suggest that Johnny Depp is being eyed for the role of Joker in the movie.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz are all set to embark on their DC journey as the iconic superhero duo - Batman & Catwoman. Joining Pattinson and Kravitz in 'The Batman' is Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. And if reports are to be believed, Johnny Depp is currently in talks with the makers for the role of Joker.

This isn't the first time Depp is being considered for the role of the iconic DC villain, he was also considered for late Heath Ledger's 'The Dark Knight'. Although the official reports are still awaited, it will be interesting to see Johnny Depp as Joker. The rumours have created quite a stir among fans and they took to Twitter to react to the news.

Here are the Twitter reactions: