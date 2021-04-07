After filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire. The mother of four joins the list shared by Forbes after borrowing a leaf from step sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty book.
There are multiple reasons on how Kim jumped from USD 780 million in October last year to make a full billion in 2021.
These include her brands KKW Beauty, SKIMS, paycheques from the reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', brand endorsement deals via Instagram and more.
KKW Beauty was founded in 2017 comprising of a small makeup kit that expanded into multiple eyeshadow palettes, contour kits, lipsticks and fragrances.
Kardashian who was unhappy with her body shape for years launched SKIMS in 2019.
The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star and mother of four introduced shapewear and undergarments designed to smooth, enhance, sculpt or lift while hiding flaws.
"This is what I've needed, I've been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years but I've always been cutting it up and making my own styles because every brand that I found just wouldn't really, they just didn't have some of the things I really needed," Kim told E! News.
"I made sure that we did XXS to a 4X and in some pieces, a 5X," she added. "It was important to me to just kind of include everyone."
The brand has turned out to be a hit as it raked in USD 2 million within the first few minutes of its launch with almost every single product being sold out.
In 2020, SKIMS donated USD 1 million to families affected by COVID-19 to better help mothers and children in need as the deadly disease continues to spread.
According to reports, Kim earned $4.5 million for per season on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' for 14 years and 20 seasons.
Recently, the 40-year-old reality TV star had been hogging the limelight due to her divorce from husband and American rapper Kanye West.
Kardashian filed for divorce with West after seven years of marriage, and together the couple has four kids -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and 1-year-old Psalm.