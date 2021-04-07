After filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire. The mother of four joins the list shared by Forbes after borrowing a leaf from step sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty book.

There are multiple reasons on how Kim jumped from USD 780 million in October last year to make a full billion in 2021.

These include her brands KKW Beauty, SKIMS, paycheques from the reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', brand endorsement deals via Instagram and more.

KKW Beauty was founded in 2017 comprising of a small makeup kit that expanded into multiple eyeshadow palettes, contour kits, lipsticks and fragrances.

Kardashian who was unhappy with her body shape for years launched SKIMS in 2019.