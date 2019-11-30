After confession about domestic abuse, Mellisa Benoist's husband tweets in support of #IStandWithMelissa

On Thursday (local time), Wood used the viral hashtag #IStandWithMelissa in a tweet to wish followers a happy Thanksgiving."Happy Thanksgiving!" He tweeted, "I'm going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly, All day. And every day. How do YOU show love?" The 'Supergirl' actor raised her domestic abuse allegations in an emotional video on Instagram on Wednesday (local time). She claimed that she was a survivor of domestic violence, enduring months of abuse from a romantic partner.

In an Instagram video, she said, "I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether." She explained her trauma of the domestic violence, "The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved into a wall so hard the drywall broke, choked, I learned to lock myself in rooms but quickly stopped because the door was inevitably broken down. I learned to not value any of my property-replaceable and irreplaceable. I learned not to value myself." The 31-year-old actor finally took action when she suffered major injuries due to her partner threw an iPhone at her face.