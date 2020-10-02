After Chadwick Boseman's death, Letitia Wright's 'Shuri' set to be the new 'Black Panther': Report

With the death of ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman, the film’s sequel has put Marvel Studios in a difficult position, given the fact that the makers are gearing up for the release of its second instalment.
While many fans have asked the makers to not go ahead and retain Boseman’s character without anyone replacing him, recent reports suggest that the superhero film will see King T’Challa's sister Shuri essayed by Letitia Wright in the lead.
According to We Got This Covered, the new line-up for Avengers includes “Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, She-Hulk, War Machine, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova’s Black Widow, Wolverine and Shuri’s Black Panther.”
It is the same strategy used by the makers who killed Black Widow star Scarlet Johansson in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and passed on the baton to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, which will be seen in the titular film, to be released next year.
The report further added that Shuri will cover for T’Challa and Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr) who died in ‘Endgame’, based on her ‘scientific’ abilities.
After showing Oscar glory to ‘Black Panther’, director Ryan Coogler is also back with the responsibility to direct the follow up film.
A sequel was being anticipated for long, especially after the global success of the 2018 film as well as a stunning award haul.
Marvel chief Kevin Feige took the stage at D23 Expo in August to share the news of the second part.
Starting with a playful banter, Feige tried hard to convince Coogler into revealing the plot, official title or the first act for ‘Black Panther II’, but couldn't succeed. However, the writer-director revealed that the sequel will open on May 6, 2022.
Coogler said the team is "taking their time with it" in order to get it right.
‘Black Panther’ was special for many reasons -- from having a predominantly black cast, showing women of substance working as allies of protagonist T'Challa (Boseman) to tackling relevant subjects.
It also featured, Lupita Nyong'o, Forrest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett.
The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best picture -- a first for a Marvel superhero movie. It took home three.
‘Black Panther’ was set shortly after "Captain America: Civil War" with T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king. It is yet to be seen what story will the sequel explore.
Boseman, 43, had been battling colon cancer since 2016. He breathed his last on August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, singer Taylor Simone Ledward.