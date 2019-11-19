After 9,000-acre property, Kanye West buys yet another ranch in Wyoming for Rs 104 cr

With a new found love for Wyoming, rapper-turned-preacher Kanye West recently purchased another land for in the state, just few months after purchasing a 9000-acre property.
The 42-year-old rapper reportedly spent $14.5 million to own a land near the town of Greybull, just months after purchasing a ranch almost 80-miles away from Cody, neighboring community.
He bought the Bighorn Mountain Ranch which spans across 6,713 acres, including ample hunting and fishing opportunities in the Big Horn County.
The Lodge at Bald Ridge is the main log cabin home situated on the ranch and is described as 'that perfect spot' by longtime landowner Paula Flitner, according to Hayden Outdoors.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion is complete with a commercial kitchen, wrap around deck and a huge wood burning fireplace.
The Snowshoe Lodge is a three-story structure with a custom kitchen with endless views into the valley.
Located nearby are three log cabins which can accomodate four-to-six people comfortably for sleeping. Another secluded cabin, the Cow Camp, is featured on the ranch, which consists of numerous ponds and streams, and, of course, multiple helicopter landing pads.
A magnificent garage houses all terrain vehicles with three more cabins located nearby which can sleep two-to-four people.
In September, Kanye purchased the 9,000-acre Monster Lake Ranch near the city of Cody and since then, he has been spotted enjoying the prominent outdoors with his family.
This property includes eight lodging units, an event center, a restaurant, and houses several horse barns and corrals filled with animals.
TMZ claimed that Kim Kardashian's husband did not pay full price of the land which had an asking price of $14 million.
Bringing his brand of Sunday Services to Houston, Texas, with Kim and daughter North, West most recently joined forces with pastor Joel Osteen.
Besides, Kanye coined himself the 'greatest artist God has ever created' while dropping his album 'Jesus is King'.
