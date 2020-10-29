After 30 years with Warner Bros. UK, Josh Berger to step down in December

President and managing director of Warner Bros. UK, Ireland and Spain, Josh Berger will step down in December after 30 years with the studio.

On this, Berger said, "There's nothing more amazing than seeing stories being brought to life on screen."

"Over the last 31 years at Warner Bros., I have been lucky to see every part of that process in action. I have seen ideas being formed and deals being struck, magic being made in front of the camera and behind it, and stories being told from - and sent to - all corners of the earth. I am so grateful to all my colleagues for making this place feel like home for so long and wish them all the best for the future," he added.

According to Variety, Berger is to stay on as an advisor to senior management until mid-2021 for the "Harry Potter" franchise. He serves as president of global franchise development for 'Harry Potter'.

Berger is also an executive producer on the third installment of the 'Fantastic Beasts' films, as well as the forthcoming documentary 'Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History' for the BBC.

The executive is expected to continue producing as well as pursue other entrepreneurial ventures, Variety added.

Gerhard Zeiler, head of international for WarnerMedia said: "Josh has been integral to the ongoing success of our Warner Bros. businesses in the UK, Ireland and Spain." "It is fair to say, that thanks to his leadership and energy our company is for sure better off today. I respect his desire to take on new challenges and, along with all of our colleagues across the company, wish him the very best," Zeiler added.