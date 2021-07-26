After 2 years of marriage, Mia Khalifa announces separation from husband Robert Sandberg

Former adult star Mia Khalifa, who married long-time boyfriend Robert Sandberg in 2019, recently announced her divorce from the Swedish chef.

The former porn star took to her Instagram to share an official statement and said that they've decided to part ways due to 'irresolvable differences'.

Her post read: "We can confidently say that we gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried."

"We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for. We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest," she added.